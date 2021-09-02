Exela Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

