Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 337.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exicure during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Exicure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Exicure during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

