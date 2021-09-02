Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its position in Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.