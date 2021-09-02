Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report sales of $485.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.20 million and the highest is $490.70 million. Express reported sales of $322.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. 99,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,427,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $377.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Express by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.