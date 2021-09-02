Faceter Hits Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Faceter has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $777.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 43% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.48 or 0.00811132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047661 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

