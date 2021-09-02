Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 29th total of 381,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,875,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.