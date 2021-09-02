Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells $1,200,396.56 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,616 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.