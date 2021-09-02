FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 648,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $65.28 on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

