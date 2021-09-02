FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 739 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $240.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $243.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.