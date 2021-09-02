FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

