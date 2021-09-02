FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Equifax by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX stock opened at $273.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $273.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Truist lifted their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

