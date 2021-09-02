FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD opened at $288.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,623 shares of company stock valued at $12,427,092. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

