Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

FERG stock opened at $145.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ferguson by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.