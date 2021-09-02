Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 336,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,060,212 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $9.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $7,898,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 100.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $6,061,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 236.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 417,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

