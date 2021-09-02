Ferroglobe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 26,023 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,508% compared to the average daily volume of 1,618 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $6,061,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 651,292 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,866 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSM stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 904,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

