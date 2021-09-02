Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

