Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,186 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

