Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $483.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

