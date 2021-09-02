Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 759,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

