Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 673.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 227,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

