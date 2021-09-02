Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.57

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.57 and traded as high as C$9.59. Filo Mining shares last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 195,200 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIL. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.70.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.2184669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$109,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 452,050 shares in the company, valued at C$4,624,471.50.

Filo Mining Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

