Financial Survey: Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) vs. Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quidel has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Quidel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 88.93 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -20.50 Quidel $1.66 billion 3.40 $810.29 million $19.55 6.93

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quidel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Quidel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -390.67% -75.71% -58.77% Quidel 48.96% 73.85% 53.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aspira Women’s Health and Quidel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Quidel 1 0 2 0 2.33

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 207.14%. Quidel has a consensus target price of $148.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Quidel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Quidel shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Quidel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quidel beats Aspira Women’s Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

