FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,805,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 3,476,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,057.0 days.

FCBBF stock remained flat at $$19.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $19.15.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

