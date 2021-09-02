FinNexus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,100.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 121.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 257.3% against the dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $961,521.63 and $1,100.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.48 or 0.00811132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047661 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

