FintruX Network Hits One Day Volume of $38,658.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $38,658.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

