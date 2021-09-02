First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,770 shares of company stock worth $1,101,006. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 164,819 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

