First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$1.30 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.20. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 276.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

TSE FF opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. First Mining Gold has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.51.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.