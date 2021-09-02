First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.63. 76,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

