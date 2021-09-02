First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 305,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.