First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

DVY traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

