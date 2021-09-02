First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSG) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 5,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 72,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSG. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

