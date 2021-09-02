First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 544.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 270.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 147,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,426. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

