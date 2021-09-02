First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 21.7% in August

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FID opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000.

