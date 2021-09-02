Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $216.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.50 and a 200-day moving average of $195.29. Five Below has a 12 month low of $112.43 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.