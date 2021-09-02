FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.43 and last traded at $58.50. 42,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 44,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

