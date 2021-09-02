Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £158 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £164 ($214.27).

Shares of FLTR opened at £142.97 ($186.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.07 billion and a PE ratio of -342.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is £132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is £140.68. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

