FlypMe (FYP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,758.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,758.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

