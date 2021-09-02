Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBRX. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

FBRX opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $421.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

