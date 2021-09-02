Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRTA shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of FRTA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 173,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Forterra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forterra by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

