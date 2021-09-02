Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $149.47. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,935. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average of $147.10. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

