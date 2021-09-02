Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $149.06 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

