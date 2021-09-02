Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 14,408 Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 19.2% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 315,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,157 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of AFMD opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $702.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. Analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

