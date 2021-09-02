Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $78,000 Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 284,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The GEO Group by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEO. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

