Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 138.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

FTF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,894. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

