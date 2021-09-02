Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Stock Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 112.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of FTF opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

