FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Position Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $1,333,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 217.5% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8,059.2% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

