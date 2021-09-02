Fundamenta Hits Market Cap of $407,571.70 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $407,571.70 and approximately $801.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00133605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00159563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.58 or 0.07703031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,561.05 or 1.00292279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.00992737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

