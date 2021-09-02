Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of FNKO opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Funko has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,389,646 shares of company stock valued at $30,171,128 in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

