FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Boosted by B. Riley

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $627.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

