G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,588. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

